CASPER – Gov. Mark Gordon’s office wants to put $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward affordable housing.
The office is preparing to submit an ARPA funding proposal to the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, policy advisor Ivy Castleberry said Friday at a conference for Habitat for Humanity affiliates. The office wants to set up a grant program for “shovel-ready” housing projects around the state, she said. “We’re looking at a project-based application.”
Gordon’s office on Monday declined to offer more details. “This is a preliminary proposal, so we’re not going to comment further on it at this time,” Michael Pearlman, Gordon’s director of communications, wrote in a text message.
The money would come from the roughly $1 billion Wyoming is expected to receive through ARPA.
In addition to setting the regular two-year state and education department budgets, lawmakers in February had to set a third budget allocating the ARPA funds. As of March, about $72.1 million remained unallocated, according to the Wyoming Legislature’s website.
Castleberry said that initially, the governor’s office staff considered bringing a proposal to use ARPA money as seed funding for a housing trust fund. Housing trust funds are standing pots of money used to address housing needs.
“The estimates on that were nearly $500 million to really make a meaningful impact in a time frame that would be reasonable,” Castleberry told the conference.
In housing, $25 million isn’t much. Costs for new construction rose about 22% from August 2021 to August 2022, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“It’s not where we want to be,” Castleberry said of the $25 million. “But we think that we can use it as a primer to bear witness to additional money.” The grant would likely only serve housing projects that are well past the planning and development stages, she added. The funds have to set aside for a specific purpose by 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
It would be the first of the $1 billion Wyoming received from the federal package to go toward addressing housing problems.
The governor’s office unsuccessfully attempted to earmark a similar amount of money for housing efforts ahead of the 2022 session.
The Joint Appropriations Committee meets Oct. 10 to discuss matters related to education funding, according to an agenda on the Legislative State Office’s website. The committee reconvenes Oct. 26-27 and Dec. 12-16.