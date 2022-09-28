Home for sale

A home for sale in Lander in 2020. Katie Klingsporn/WyoFile

CASPER – Gov. Mark Gordon’s office wants to put $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward affordable housing.

The office is preparing to submit an ARPA funding proposal to the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, policy advisor Ivy Castleberry said Friday at a conference for Habitat for Humanity affiliates. The office wants to set up a grant program for “shovel-ready” housing projects around the state, she said. “We’re looking at a project-based application.”

