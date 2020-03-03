CHEYENNE – While no cases of the COVID-19 virus had been reported in Wyoming as of Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Mark Gordon hosted a press conference to update the public on the steps the state is taking to prepare in case of an outbreak.
COVID-19 is the new version of the coronavirus that first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but has now spread globally. It is a respiratory virus that has symptoms similar to the common cold, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after viral exposure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
There have been nine deaths linked to the virus in Washington state, and outbreaks in 12 states, including California, Oregon and New Mexico, according to the CDC. The center is reporting that 60 people have contracted the virus in the United States, and 48 people contracted the virus abroad and have been repatriated to the U.S.
Gordon said the risk for a viral outbreak in Wyoming remains low, and he encouraged people to use good health practices, such as washing hands for at least 20 seconds and, if coughing, to cover their mouths.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Alexia Harrist said most people who contract the virus will have mild infections. The people most at risk of a severe infection are the elderly and people with an underlying medical condition.
Of the people who contracted the virus, only about 16% needed hospitalization, Harrist said. She said this is a number people can use, but they should know this number is constantly evolving as more information is discovered about the virus.
The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has received COVID-19 test kits, and the lab is currently working to make sure the kits are working correctly, Harrist said. She estimates the kits will be ready for use on Wyomingites in about a week.
