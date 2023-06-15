CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon is seeking public comment on proposed revisions to the state of Wyoming’s sage-grouse core area protection map.

The initial revisions were developed and are being proposed by the Sage-grouse Implementation Team (SGIT) subcommittee. The original sage-grouse core area protection strategy and map were developed in 2008, revised in 2015 and again in 2019. The core area map encompasses approximately 15 million acres of sage-grouse habitat in Wyoming.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus