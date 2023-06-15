...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from training and/or slow moving thunderstorms
falling on saturated soils.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Gov. Gordon invites public to comment on sage-grouse core area map revisions
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon is seeking public comment on proposed revisions to the state of Wyoming’s sage-grouse core area protection map.
The initial revisions were developed and are being proposed by the Sage-grouse Implementation Team (SGIT) subcommittee. The original sage-grouse core area protection strategy and map were developed in 2008, revised in 2015 and again in 2019. The core area map encompasses approximately 15 million acres of sage-grouse habitat in Wyoming.
The Bureau of Land Management is considering significant land-use amendments that may alter the management of sage-grouse habitat on public lands. As part of this process, the BLM will update its sage-grouse habitat map. It is the intention of the state of Wyoming to ensure that this takes place in a collaborative manner that recognizes and implements SGIT recommendations.
That SGIT subcommittee was asked to consider and review new science and data. The recommendations include input from conservation interests, private landowners, energy development officials, local government and state agencies. Their recommendations have been further informed by a series of meetings with seven local sage-grouse working groups and interested parties over the past three weeks.
“Wyoming has a proven track record in sage-grouse management and science,” Gordon said in a news release. “Public participation is essential, will inform my review, help identify areas where we can improve upon what is already working and better calibrate our overall approach.”
Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. June 28 through a Google form available at tinyurl.com/sage-grouse-comment. The governor will issue a final version of the map to update his executive order.