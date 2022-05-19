...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Wyoming. This
includes Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins and Saratoga.
* WHEN...Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission's members.
CHEYENNE – The Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission has named Gov. Mark Gordon as its chairman.
He was voted to be the IOGCC chair this week, according to a state of Wyoming announcement. He will succeed the current chair, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, in October.
The IOGCC is a multi-state government agency chartered by Congress in 1935. It includes 38 states; all of the states adjoining ours, as well as Wyoming, are members, according to the commission's website. The commission is meant to be its member states' "collective voice on oil and gas issues, as well as advocating for state leadership in governing oil and gas resources," said a Thursday news release from the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
In that announcement, and in a similar one from his own office, Gordon said that he looks "forward to the opportunity to lead the ongoing effort to champion state-led efforts and leadership when it comes to addressing emerging technologies, regulatory issues and resource stewardship.”