Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission

The Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission's members. 

CHEYENNE – The Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission has named Gov. Mark Gordon as its chairman.

He was voted to be the IOGCC chair this week, according to a state of Wyoming announcement. He will succeed the current chair, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, in October.

The IOGCC is a multi-state government agency chartered by Congress in 1935. It includes 38 states; all of the states adjoining ours, as well as Wyoming, are members, according to the commission's website. The commission is meant to be its member states' "collective voice on oil and gas issues, as well as advocating for state leadership in governing oil and gas resources," said a Thursday news release from the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

In that announcement, and in a similar one from his own office, Gordon said that he looks "forward to the opportunity to lead the ongoing effort to champion state-led efforts and leadership when it comes to addressing emerging technologies, regulatory issues and resource stewardship.”

Gordon also is chairman of the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.  

