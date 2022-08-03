CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has tapped Mark Young to be the interim state fire marshal and the director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety, the governor's office has announced.

Young is succeeding Mike Reed, who is retiring after six years in the post. Young has been the deputy director and assistant state fire marshal since 2013, according to a news release distributed by email on Tuesday evening. He "has served in the Wyoming fire service for 44 years."

