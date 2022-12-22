...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills of 35 to 50 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of Southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the
cold. Livestock interests will be severely impacted.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and state of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide Friday in honor and memory of Bruce Lang, a volunteer firefighter and training officer with the Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department.
Lang died Thursday when the utility task vehicle he was riding on plunged into open water while he was attempting to assist another individual who had fallen through ice on Keyhole Reservoir.
“Jennie and I send our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Lang,” Gordon said in a news release. “We recognize that this loss impacts the entire community of Pine Haven.”
This week, an emergency medical technician from Carbon County was also killed while on duty. The governor will also order that flags be lowered in his honor at a later date.
“These tragedies are a reminder of the risks that accompany the selfless commitment of first responders in our state, who are all deeply committed to serving their fellow citizens,” he added.