American flag at half-staff

American flag at half-staff

 CrackerClips Stock Media via Shutterstock

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and state of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide Friday in honor and memory of Bruce Lang, a volunteer firefighter and training officer with the Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department.

Lang died Thursday when the utility task vehicle he was riding on plunged into open water while he was attempting to assist another individual who had fallen through ice on Keyhole Reservoir.

