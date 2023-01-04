...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Patchy blowing snow.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County into southern Platte County
including Cheyenne, Chugwater, and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow may result in
locally reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Gov. Gordon proclaims Jan. 22-28 as "Wyoming School Choice Week"
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon officially declared Jan. 22-28 to be School Choice Week in Wyoming, which is the ninth time the week has been officially recognized as Wyoming School Choice Week by the state’s governor.
“Wyoming School Choice Week” is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a weeklong national celebration of K-12 education that takes place during the last week of January. The full text of the proclamation can be found on the School Choice Week website at schoolchoiceweek.com/proclamations-2023/.
For the week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 42 activities across the state of Wyoming, such as in-school activities, talent shows and much more. All of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children’s education.
More than 25,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.
“Wyoming families are more interested than ever in high-quality school choices that suit their kids' needs,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “All Wyoming families and educators are invited to celebrate School Choice Week and raise awareness of the educational opportunities and options that families have in the state.”
National School Choice Week is dedicated to informing parents on the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling.