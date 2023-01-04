CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon officially declared Jan. 22-28 to be School Choice Week in Wyoming, which is the ninth time the week has been officially recognized as Wyoming School Choice Week by the state’s governor.

“Wyoming School Choice Week” is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a weeklong national celebration of K-12 education that takes place during the last week of January. The full text of the proclamation can be found on the School Choice Week website at schoolchoiceweek.com/proclamations-2023/.

