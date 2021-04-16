CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon is standing up for Wyoming’s oil and gas industry in a letter to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, according to a news release from his office.
He stated that the cancellation of federal oil and gas lease sales during a “review” of the program was unnecessary and discriminatory to the people of Wyoming.
Among other concerns, the governor highlighted the lack of consultation with Western governors before the lease sale moratorium was put in effect. In addition, Gordon stated “Western states such as Wyoming are disproportionately affected by the freeze because of the amount of federal land and leases within our borders.” He pointed out that “the eight Western states with federal oil and gas leasing programs will have investment losses of $2.3 billion, production value losses of $882 million and tax revenue losses of $345 million in the first year of the moratorium.”
The letter was issued in response to the Department of Interior’s call for informal public comment on the Biden administration’s federal fossil fuel program review, which included a virtual public forum on March 24.
The governor also stressed that the assertion that oil and gas companies have more leases than they can develop is not accurate for Wyoming. Wyoming’s unique mix of federal, state and private surface and mineral rights requires oil and gas companies to make long-range plans for sensible and efficient development of oil and gas and prevent waste. It often takes many years for a company to successfully put together a drilling spacing unit for development.
In addition, the governor said federal lands are not over-leased. Approximately 66% of the federal mineral acreage considered leasable (not including national parks, national monuments, Wind River Reservation or geographically unsuitable areas) is currently unleased.