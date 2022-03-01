CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has sent the Wyoming Senate his list of nominees for numerous state offices, boards and commissions.

These nominees are subject to confirmation by the Senate. Per state statute, the Investment Funds Committee nominees are appointed by a selection panel and not the Governor.

In addition, the Department of Audit director nominee is named by a majority of the governor, secretary of state and state treasurer. All other nominees are appointed solely by the governor.

A list of the nominees may be found online at https://tinyurl.com/gordon2022nominees.

