CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon took action on 10 bills on Friday, signing the following nine pieces of legislation:
HB 91, Removal of unenforceable property covenants.
HB 57, Advance enrollment.
HB 107, Retirement system-efficient disbursement method.
HB 122, Hunting and fishing access-reliable funding.
HB 52, Wyoming school protein enhancement project.
SF 88, Ownership of fossils and artifacts.
SF 74, Athletic trainer revisions.
SF 124, Defending Wyoming business-trade and commerce amendments.
HB 39, Optometrist practice act amendments.
The governor vetoed the following bill:
SF 93, WICHE repayment program-veterinary medicine students
A copy of the governor’s veto letter can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/gordonvetoletter.
The full list of bills the governor has taken action on during the 2021 legislative session can be found on the governor’s website, https://tinyurl.com/gordonbillssigned.