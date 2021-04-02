CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon took action on 10 bills on Friday, signing the following nine pieces of legislation:

HB 91, Removal of unenforceable property covenants.

HB 57, Advance enrollment.

HB 107, Retirement system-efficient disbursement method.

HB 122, Hunting and fishing access-reliable funding.

HB 52, Wyoming school protein enhancement project.

SF 88, Ownership of fossils and artifacts.

SF 74, Athletic trainer revisions.

SF 124, Defending Wyoming business-trade and commerce amendments.

HB 39, Optometrist practice act amendments.

The governor vetoed the following bill:

SF 93, WICHE repayment program-veterinary medicine students

A copy of the governor’s veto letter can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/gordonvetoletter.

The full list of bills the governor has taken action on during the 2021 legislative session can be found on the governor’s website, https://tinyurl.com/gordonbillssigned.

