CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon took action on 10 bills on Monday, including signing into law a bill that prevents the University of Wyoming and community colleges from offering health insurance to students that covers the cost of abortions.
Under House Bill 253, other state funding to these higher education institutions would be jeopardized if they, in any way, fund abortions for students.
The list of bills signed by Gordon include:
- SF 141 – Business entities-representation in detainer cases.
- SF 121 – State funds-investments and distributions.
- HB 92 – Revisor’s bill.
- HB 136 – Inclusive ballot language.
- HB 159 – Liquor manufacturer regulations.
- HB 219 – Investment funds committee-membership.
- HB 231 – College credit retention.
- HB 244 – State investment administration.
- HB 253 – Higher education-ban on funding for abortions.
- HB 254 – Transportation computer system.
The full list of bills the governor has taken action on during the 2021 legislative session can be found on the governor’s website, https://tinyurl.com/gordonbillssigned.