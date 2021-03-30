CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon took action on 11 bills on Tuesday.
He signed the following bills into law:
- HB 4, Mental health professions practice act-amendments
- HB 20, Driver's license requirements-visual acuity
- HB 29, Burials for indigent persons
- HB 33, Interference with public contracting
- HB 46, Crime of bestiality
- HB 69, Division of banking-fees
- HB 86, Off-road recreational vehicles registration authorized
- HB 87, Provider recruitment grant program
- HB 111, Access to anatomical gifts and organ transplants
- HB 118, Food freedom act amendments
- HB 120, Hathaway Scholarships-success curriculum in middle school
The full list of bills the governor has taken action on during the 2021 legislative session can be found on the governor’s website, https://tinyurl.com/gordonbillssigned.