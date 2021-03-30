CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon took action on 11 bills on Tuesday.

He signed the following bills into law:

  • HB 4, Mental health professions practice act-amendments
  • HB 20, Driver's license requirements-visual acuity
  • HB 29, Burials for indigent persons
  • HB 33, Interference with public contracting
  • HB 46, Crime of bestiality
  • HB 69, Division of banking-fees
  • HB 86, Off-road recreational vehicles registration authorized
  • HB 87, Provider recruitment grant program
  • HB 111, Access to anatomical gifts and organ transplants
  • HB 118, Food freedom act amendments
  • HB 120, Hathaway Scholarships-success curriculum in middle school

The full list of bills the governor has taken action on during the 2021 legislative session can be found on the governor’s website, https://tinyurl.com/gordonbillssigned.

