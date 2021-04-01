CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon took action on 25 bills on Thursday, including signing into law two that he enthusiastically supported – House Bill 58 and Senate File 116.
HB 58 allows the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources the flexibility to use more of its fees to offset recent budget reductions. State Parks saw a 36% increase in visitation last year and expects similar, higher visitation this year. The bill provides the agency with the ability to fund park maintenance and hire seasonal staff, improving the visitor experience.
SF 116 will help the Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors operate more efficiently and increase engagement. Maximizing government efficiency was one of the goals highlighted by the governor in his State of the State address, and this piece of legislation furthers that goal, according to a news release.
The governor signed the following bills:
- SF 35, State budget department.
- SF 21, Judicial review of agency actions-permissible venues.
- SF 23, Public meetings-executive sessions for security plans.
- SF 119, Investment of state permanent funds.
- SF 79, Medicaid billing for school-based services.
- SF 72, Financial council and reporting-budget reductions.
- SF 62, Repealing sunset date for the office of consumer advocate.
- SF 40, Wyoming Money Transmitters Act-amendments.
- SF 39, Digital identity.
- SF 106, Transportation statutory amendments-1.
- SF 107, Transportation statutory amendments-2.
- SF 108, Career and technical education terminology.
- SF 110, Small claims procedures.
- SF 116, Wyoming business council directors-reduction.
- HB 54, Wyoming meat packing initiative.
- HB 58, State parks account-expenditure authority.
- HB 14, Rights of way along public ways-amendments.
- HB 21, Wyoming National Guard-preference for education.
- HB 76, Uniform statewide payment processing.
- HB 109, Local health officers-education requirements.
- HB 148, Fees paid to secretary of state-amendments.
- HB 64, Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act-extinguishing claims.
- HB 79, Subdivisions.
- HB 104, Uniform Trust Code-amendments.
- HB 217, Community health center and rural health clinic grants.
The full list of bills the governor has taken action on during the 2021 legislative session can be found on the governor’s website, https://tinyurl.com/gordonbillssigned.