...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW RETURNS TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE
WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches
expected, with locally higher amounts possible beneath narrow
snow bands.
* WHERE...Platte, Goshen, and Laramie Counties including
Wheatland, Chugwater, Torrington, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and
Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...Now until 6 PM MDT Friday. The heaviest snow is expected
this evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and low visibilities in falling snow. The worst road
impacts will occur at night and in the early morning hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&