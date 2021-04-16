CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon took action on three bills on Thursday, signing all three into law.

The bills signed by Gordon were:

  • HB 239 – Worker’s compensation-student learner agreements.
  • HB 22 – Wyoming military code.
  • HB 158 – Local land use planning and zoning.

The full list of bills the governor has taken action on during the 2021 legislative session can be found on the governor’s website, https://tinyurl.com/gordonbillssigned.

