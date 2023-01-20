Governor Mark Gordon photo

Governor Mark Gordon (R-Wy)

 Courtesy photo

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has received results of a COVID-19 test that showed he is positive for the virus, according to an email from Communications Director Michael Pearlman.

Gordon is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time, and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming, the governor's office said. 

