CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon is calling for a cautious approach to state spending in response to the July revenue update issued by the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group.

The governor said he will continue to apply conservative principles to budgeting as he prepares his next two-year budget proposal.

