CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming will host Gov. Mark Gordon on a TeleTown Hall to talk about the latest impacts of COVID-19 in Wyoming at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.
Gordon will discuss the three orders he has issued, as well as the latest information he has on the virus.
AARP will start making calls to a select number of our members at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. Look for a call from a 1-800 number at that point.
If you have questions you wish to ask the governor during the call, send those questions to tlacock@aarp.org. If you want to listen in on the TeleTown Hall, but are not called by AARP, you can tune in at video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=6277.
AARP’s national office has also been running national TeleTown Halls each week with experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Health and Human Services and the University of Southern California. To listen to the town halls, and to get more information on various topics surrounding the coronavirus, head to www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2020/tele-town-hall-coronavirus.html.
In this time of social distancing, it is easy to feel alone. AARP has set up a web page you can click on to receive periodic calls from volunteers around the country. The calls are a part of an online platform launched by AARP’s Innovation Labs called Community Connections. The page can be found at https://aarpmutualaid.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new.