CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, along with many cities and towns all around Wyoming, have proclaimed the month of June as 307 First Month, and they encourage everyone to do their part in supporting local Wyoming-owned businesses.
Buying from locally owned businesses not only supports the employees of the business, but the money spent is used to hire other support businesses such as suppliers, automotive and equipment dealers, contractors and many others, according to a news release.
Spending money locally creates what is called a “multiplier effect,” meaning that each dollar spent in a local store brings as much as $3.50 into the local economy through direct, indirect and induced impact.
• Direct impact is spending done by a business in the local economy to operate the business, including inventory, utilities, equipment and pay to employees.
• Indirect impact happens as the dollars the local business spent at other area businesses recirculates.
• Induced impact refers to the additional consumer spending that happens as employees, business owners and others spend their income in the local economy.
Supporting local business also supports critical infrastructure within our communities through the generation of sales tax revenue, making our Wyoming communities a great place to live, work and play, the release said.
Visit www.307first.com to sign up for a free membership.