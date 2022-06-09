Luke Reiner, director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation, speaks during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce luncheon on March 6, 2020, at the Event Center at Archer in east Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon's newly unveiled gas price group includes three state lawmakers, two agency heads and several association executives.
The governor's office announced the new Gas and Diesel Price Working Group on Wednesday. Later that day, Gordon's spokesperson provided the Wyoming Tribune Eagle with a list of the group's members. The spokesperson noted the membership roster "shouldn't be considered final."
Brenda Henson, director of the Wyoming Department of Revenue, is the chair of the new panel. Another member is Luke Reiner, who is the Wyoming Department of Transportation's director. A representative from the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office may also sit on the panel, although one has not been publicly identified.
Reps. Mike Greear, R-Worland, and Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, are also participants. So, too, is Sen. Ed Cooper, R-Ten Sleep.
Private associations are also represented in the new advisory body. They are Bobby Rolston from the Wyoming Taxpayers Association; Sheila Foertsch with the Wyoming Trucking Association; Jerimiah Rieman at the Wyoming County Commissioners Association; Jonathan Downing at the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association; and AARP's Sam Shumway.
Responding to surging gas and diesel prices, Gordon decided to form the panel, which "will focus on ways to find relief for consumers feeling the pinch of rising fuel costs." Fuel prices "hit yet another high this past week, driving inflation," he said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
On Thursday afternoon, fuel prices in Wyoming were at another record. On average, a gallon of regular unleaded diesel gasoline was running at $4.70, with diesel at $5.60, according to the AAA motorists organization.