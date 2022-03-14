CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon commended members of the Wyoming Legislature, in a press conference held Monday, for their success coming out of the just-ended 2022 budget session.
He said legislators worked in the best interest of Wyoming, and met the constitutional requirements, such as developing a budget and updating the redistricting plan. Not only was he pleased with the 2023-24 biennium budget for staying $400 million below the previously approved general government appropriation at $2.8 billion, but his efforts to make state employee wages competitive were respected.
“I want to thank both chambers for supporting my number one priority, which I made clear right from the start, which is that it is time to raise the salaries” of state government employees, he said.
Gordon also applauded lawmakers for aligning with him on many of his American Rescue Plan expenditure proposals. The state received nearly $1.1 billion from the federal government to address the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wyoming Legislature appropriated less than half of that for the upcoming biennium. This was in an effort to save a significant portion of the funding for the future.
The state's chief executive placed attention on approval of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, expanding broadband and the creation of a 24/7 suicide hotline with the federal dollars. The governor had lobbied for considerable mental health measures to be taken up.
“I don’t know if there will ever be enough money,” he said. “It is just a problem that we’ve got to address; we’ve got to start somewhere. I think the grants that we put in and the efforts we put in will help to modernize our system, and be able to do a better job of meeting the needs of citizens.”
Two major opportunities were not taken up by legislators. One was addressing the housing crisis with the American Rescue Plan funding, which Gordon said will have to be handled in a different manner.
“Housing is something that we recognize as being absolutely essential,” he said. “And I have asked WCDA (Wyoming Community Development Authority) to look at building the programs out further.”
The other initiative rejected by lawmakers was Medicaid expansion. Representatives did not consider the medical opportunities bill in the House, and senators voted down multiple amendments presented in the Senate. Gordon said he understood why expansion was opposed by the Legislature because of the cost for Wyoming, and they did not want it funded with one-time federal dollars.
He said he is committed to having a sustainable solution to provide affordable and accessible care, but it may not be in the universal health care program. Gordon said he is instead working with his health task force on rural emergency services and managing prescription benefit providers.
Although he pushed for a large number of projects to support rural communities across the state, there were still expenditures he vetoed for water development resources and health care. The Legislature did not attempt to oppose his financial cuts, but did successfully vote to overturn vetoes related to the separation of powers.
Many vetoes in both the American Rescue Plan bill and the state budget bill related to controlling salary increases or the executive branch’s ability to freely spend, which Gordon said encroached on his inherent prerogatives. He is concerned he now won’t have the flexibility to immediately address emergencies, such as nursing shortages or fires.
“I hope we don’t run into any significant problems,” he said. “I don’t intend to have any more special sessions.”
Where the governor was given more independence and leverage was with energy. He is focused on continuing Wyoming’s legacy as an energy state, not only in the oil and gas industry, but with renewables. He will have millions available to match grants from the U.S. Department of Energy and others to invest in environmentally-conscious initiatives, including carbon capture on existing coal and gas-fired plants.
“Carbon capture at an existing plant is essential to a climate-sensible future,” he said. “And I think it also provides a way for good-paying jobs to stay in the community.”
While the session involved extensive debate on the budget and Wyoming’s economy, redistricting was also a high priority. Lawmakers managed to finalize the map for the next decade in the last two hours of the session, adding three new seats to the Legislature. The 62-31 plan does place Sheridan and Johnson counties out of the standard 5% deviation, but Gordon said he doesn't know of anyone intending to challenge the map in court.
“I feel very comfortable with my neighbors still being in the district that they are accustomed to shopping in,” he said.
He grew up in Johnson County and recognized that the lines were drawn where it best fit residents. He said he felt it was solid solution. Language was also included to defend the decision if there happened to be a challenge.
"They've come to a pretty good compromise," he said. "I really want to thank them for their work and the county clerks, as well. It was not an easy task for anyone."