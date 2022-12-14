CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon’s letters to the Joint Appropriations Committee were reviewed for the 2023-24 supplemental budget on Wednesday, and the needs he described across the state were vast.
Although he presented his budget recommendations for the second half of the biennium to lawmakers last week, greater details within his requests weren’t included. Lawmakers spent Wednesday considering the proposals in the form of 21 letters, spanning everything from employee compensation to additional American Rescue Plan Act funding allocations.
While Gordon recommended $412 million be transferred to the Wyoming Permanent Mineral Trust Fund, he made it clear there were many spending priorities within the General Fund and Budget Reserve Account, totaling an additional $500 million.
He also requested exceptions outside of the general fund, such as $248 million to the Permanent Land Fund for education and a $70.4 million external cost adjustment for K-12 school districts. The appropriations would come from the nearly $1 billion in revenue available in the School Foundation Program.
This doesn’t include the $100 million in proposals for spending federal American Rescue Plan Act money to address food insecurity, staffing stabilizations and family resource centers.
Members of the Joint Appropriations Committee will have to decide before their last meeting Friday which recommendations from the governor will head to the floor in the general session, which begins Jan. 10. They spent hours questioning each letter request, and trying to understand the arguments for how to appropriate the nearly $2 billion in excess revenue.
That previously unanticipated money was often used as the basis for one-time budget requests.
“We obviously have a significant surplus in the general fund,” said Drew Perkins, Gordon’s new chief of staff. “The governor’s letter recites the importance of the PMTF (Wyoming Permanent Mineral Trust Fund), and what it means to the operations of the state, as well as the security of the future.”
The transfer of the $412 million was the largest appropriation recommendation, and included in his second letter. He proposed two installments of the deposit, though, just in case there were future needs to be addressed.
Property tax refund
The governor’s first letter was for a $1 million appropriation to the Property Tax Refund Program for fiscal year 2024 from the general fund. Lawmakers previously approved $3 million to provide partial refunds, and more than 4,400 applications have already been received.
“As you know, inflation reached a 40-year high in 2022, resulting in skyrocketing property values and significant increases, and thus homeowners now are seeing higher bills for property taxes,” Gordon wrote. “Many Wyoming low- to moderate-income households are struggling to meet the increased property tax burden, especially those on fixed incomes.”
Energy
His third letter was for an appropriation of $50 million to the Energy Matching Fund, which had $100 million previously allocated to it from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account. The fund is designed to provide matching funds for research or projects addressing energy needs, such as “carbon capture utilization and storage, carbon dioxide transportation, industrial carbon capture, coal refinery and hydrogen production.”
Chief Energy Advisor Randall Luthi said there has been a significant expression of interest in the money for projects. He said just this week there were two utility companies that came into the office interested in carbon capture funding, and he said officials realized that coal and fossil fuels are an important part of the reliability and resilience of the grid.
Inflation
Addressing the impacts of inflation was a common theme throughout Gordon’s supplemental budget requests, including letters four and 15.
He said he hopes the Legislature will set aside $14.45 million in general fund money for inflationary costs related to delivering state services, and give spending authority for $3.5 million in federal funds and $2.2 million in other funds. He said it is meant to include utilities, travel, food at state facilities, as well as facility health care.
“Sadly, we cannot ignore inflationary pressures, and are thus compelled to adjust budgets accordingly,” he wrote in letter four.
Gordon also directly spoke to inflation in letter 15, where he recommended a one-time investment of $68 million from the general fund and $34 million from the School Foundation Program for the Wyoming Retirement System. This would impact public employees, wardens, highway patrol and DCI, other law enforcement, judicial employees, firefighters and EMTs.
There are 34,000 pensioners in the system, and covers four out of five residents in the state. The governor said that $575 million went to retirement benefits for retired police officers, teachers, county employees, members of the National Guard and other residents in 2021, impacting the state’s economy greatly.
“Due to our appropriate fiscal conservatism, we have also not given those men and women any increase in benefits since 2008,” he wrote. “As the Legislature has noted, the Public Employees Plan was not designed to have any cost-of-living adjustments, but I also recognize that the Division of Economic Analysis estimates the annual inflation rate since 2008 has increased by more than 40%.”
Wyoming’s cost of living jumped more than 10% this year, and he said retirees are feeling “the bite of inflation.”
Gordon also recommended a 1% increase to the employer contribution in letter 16. It would require $3 million in general fund dollars and $1.6 million from other funds. He said addressing the funding ratio of the Public Employee Plan would improve earnings on the fund.
Both of these recommendations for retirees were significantly analyzed and questioned by the committee. Agency officials said it may be why it hasn’t come to fruition before, but it has been the topic of numerous bills and budget amendments.
“It deserves a lot deeper dive into how we administer it, if we’re going to take $50 million or $75 million or $100 million to make sure we’re helping those who are in the greatest need in the right amount of time,” said JAC co-Chairman Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, regarding the proposal for the Wyoming Retirement System. “I appreciate the concept, but all it does is throw up red flags for me.”
Employee compensation
State employee compensation was another topic that took up considerable time in the committee, and has been on lawmakers’ agendas for years. It ties in with both inflation and bringing salaries to market value for better recruitment and retainment.
Although there were adjustments made last year that have helped improve compensation, Gordon came back to the Legislature with an additional request of $61 million for employees in the executive and judicial branches, as well as for the University of Wyoming, Wyoming Community College Commission, Wyoming Business Council and others.
“While we do not have much time to evaluate the impacts of the first phase of the compensation adjustment, I fear the consequences if we do not implement the second phase of compensation plan now,” the governor wrote. “We already know that we are losing and have been unable to make progress in recruiting and retaining troopers, correctional officers and snowplow drivers. My proposal this year is meant to take on the inflation of the last two years.”
State Treasurer Curt Meier also made his own request in a letter after experiencing high turnover. He asked for $41,000 from the general fund and $43,000 from other funds for 15 months, which would go to the reclassification of two attorney positions in the Department of Administration and Information.
“Our general counsel resigned as a result of pay. That was her primary reason for departure,” said Deputy State Treasurer Dawn Williams. “She believed that the position she was in was improperly classified, and we agreed with her.”
However, the department didn’t have the funding in the budget to make the compensation changes.
Local governments
When it came to local governments, Gordon dedicated two letters to them. He recommended $10 million from the general fund for the Mineral Royalty Grant program, which was established in the 1970s for federal mineral royalties to be loaned or granted to municipalities in emergencies.
He said the program has distributed $377 million to communities since 2003, and applicants are denied every year because there aren’t enough funds appropriated.
“We must invest in our local communities so that they can continue to not just survive, but thrive,” he wrote in letter six. “Without the basic infrastructure so crucial to a community, we risk irreparably harming our Wyoming way of life for our constituents and neighbors across the state.”
In the same spirit, he recommended $26 million be allocated for cities, towns and counties using the existing distribution model. He said in his seventh letter that this will help with their specific goals and needs, and believes in empowering governments closest to the people.
Natural resources
Managing and protecting natural resources, as well as the agriculture industry, also was a priority for the governor. He dedicated six letters to a variety of issues.
Gordon asked for $500,000 from the general fund to be appropriated to the State Engineer’s Office to contract and develop a hydrologic modeling system for the Green River and Little Snake River Basins. Other states in the Upper Colorado River Basin are ahead of Wyoming in modeling the system’s hydrology.
“We’re fortunate to be able to have some funding to take on some of the pressing challenges facing Wyoming, and this very significant drought is one of them,” said Policy Director Renny MacKay. “Especially as we try to determine some of the impacts and how the management of the Colorado River is changing, and will change into the future.”
Gordon recommended $1.48 million go toward Wyoming’s Animal Damage Management Program, because the value of the statewide livestock losses in Wyoming due to predation has increased 40% since 2016. He added a $1.5 million proposal in letter 10 to meet the “rising challenges of invasive species, particularly aquatics.”
One of the smaller appropriations he put forward was $500,000 from the general fund for the Livestock Board. It will go toward brucellosis surveillance through herd testing of cattle, and an increased volume of testing places will put demand on laboratory employees and veterinarians. The governor said in his letter that the funding would allow for reimbursement for additional expenses.
“A strong agriculture industry is key to Wyoming’s landscape, wildlife and economy,” he wrote. “One of the challenges facing this industry is containing brucellosis, which can move from elk and bison to cattle. Cattle markets in states throughout the United States are increasingly intolerant of any brucellosis infected cattle.”
His final appropriation in this category was in letter 13, which recommended an additional $5 million for the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust. It would match unallocated dollars that a conservative board has saved, and inflation-proof the account.
Other recommendations were made for the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, cost allocation for state facilities, and a transfer of $1.1 million from the Strategic Investment and Projects Account to the LSRA.
“We just want to thank the committee for their patience and their interest in the governor’s proposals,” said Chief of Staff Perkins, concluding hours of review.