Buck McVeigh, the director of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association, addresses the annual conference of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association at the Little America Hotel and Resort on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in Cheyenne. Jacob Byk/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Buck McVeigh, the director of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association, addresses the annual conference of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association at the Little America Hotel and Resort on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in Cheyenne. Jacob Byk/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, speaks during a session on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Capitol. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced a change to his leadership team Thursday, as current Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh will retire at the end of the year.
To take his place, Gordon has named Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, his new chief of staff.
“I will never be able to thank Buck adequately for his extraordinary service to the state and her citizens,” Gordon said in a news release. “Long before he joined my office or served as chief of staff, Buck had a distinguished career with Wyoming, which gave him invaluable insight into and knowledge of our state. It has been an honor to serve with Buck, and a treasure to enjoy his friendship.”
McVeigh served as the governor’s policy director before becoming chief of staff in June 2019. His 36-year career with the state of Wyoming began in 1980 with the Department of Agriculture, and included positions in the Department of Administration & Information, the State Auditor’s Office and the Public Service Commission, along with the Governor’s Office. McVeigh was a longtime member and 14-year executive branch co-chairman of the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG). He also served as executive director of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association for five years.
“Having been given the opportunity to serve as Governor Gordon’s chief was truly the honor of a lifetime for me. It is with a heavy heart that I leave this fine man’s side,” McVeigh said in the release.
McVeigh will finish the year as chief of staff and then be replaced by Drew Perkins, who was a state senator from Natrona County until announcing his resignation Thursday.
Perkins has represented District 29 in the Wyoming Senate since 2007, serving as Senate president, vice president and chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee. He comes to the Governor’s Office after working as an attorney in private practice for more than 30 years. He is a graduate of the University of Wyoming School of Law, and earned an M.S. in Taxation from Southeastern University (Washington, D.C.) and a B.S. in Accounting from Brigham Young University.