CHEYENNE – Even in what many would consider the dark days of 2020, there remains a light at the end of the tunnel.
That’s one of the themes motivating event organizers from the Chabad Jewish Center and other Jewish individuals across the state this month as they celebrate Hanukkah. The eight-day Festival of Lights begins at sundown Dec. 10 and ends the evening of Dec. 18.
Gov. Gordon will host and take part in a Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the State Capitol. The outdoor, socially distanced event, which requires masks, will include a menorah-lighting ceremony on the steps of the Capitol, remarks from Gov. Gordon and other community leaders, and pre-packaged Hanukkah menorahs and treats-to-go.
Members of Jewish communities across the state can join in the festivities, which will be streamed live on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85989703704.
The event is sponsored by the Chabad Jewish Center of Wyoming, with the participation of Jewish communities across the Equality State. Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn, spiritual leader of the Chabad Jewish Center in Jackson, will preside over the ceremony.
“The lighting of the menorah at the State Capitol is a wonderful symbol of the religious diversity that is the hallmark of Wyoming and of this great country,” Rabbi Mendelsohn said in a news release. “We are honored that Gov. Gordon has chosen to host this celebration and continue this 13-year tradition.”
The ceremony is part of the worldwide Hanukkah campaign launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, in 1973. The campaign highlights and encourages the central theme of the holiday – publicizing the story of the Hanukkah miracle and the victory of light over darkness. In the decades since the Rebbe’s Hanukkah awareness campaign began, it has revitalized widespread observance of the Festival of Lights and brought it to the mainstream.
This year’s global campaign will see Chabad reach 8 million Jews in more than 100 countries. Non-Jewish participants are also welcomed to attend. With safety measures limiting many in-person gatherings, Chabad will erect some 15,000 large public menorahs, which will be seen by millions on streets and public squares around the world, including in front of landmarks such as the White House, the Eiffel Tower, the Kremlin and the Jackson Hole Town Square.
Throughout the state of Wyoming, Chabad will be organizing, sponsoring and participating in two additional giant menorah displays: one on the First Street Plaza in Laramie on Sunday, Dec. 13, and another in the Town Square in Jackson on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
For more information about Hanukkah and a local schedule of events visit www.jewishwyoming.com/Hanukkah.