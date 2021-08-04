CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and state of Wyoming flags be returned to full staff on Saturday, Aug. 7, following the interment of retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi.

Services for Enzi will be held Friday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m. at Gillette College's Pronghorn Center in Gillette.

