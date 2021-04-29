CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming state flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset today in honor and memory of W. Jack Nicholas.
Nicholas, father to Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, and former Senate President Phil Nicholas, represented Fremont County in the Wyoming House of Representatives in 1969. He passed away on April 16.
This notice is only for the Wyoming state flag and only at two locations in the state – at the Capitol and in Fremont County. Other flags should remain at full-staff.