CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon signed legislation today that officially launches the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in Wyoming.
The program will utilize $200 million in federal funding to cover rent and utility costs for Wyomingites struggling financially due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gordon signed an Executive Order in February directing the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) to create the administrative infrastructure for the program so that funds could be distributed quickly upon passage of this authorizing legislation.
“We have seen the need for this stabilizing relief since the federal government created this program in December,” Gordon said. “I’m pleased to sign this important legislation, which follows my Executive Order, authorizing the state to responsibly and efficiently administer these funds to Wyoming renters and landlords.”
Senate File 118 authorizes DFS to administer the program, which is open to Wyoming renters who meet income eligibility requirements, are struggling to pay rent and/or utilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and can demonstrate they are experiencing housing instability. Applications are scheduled to open online at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 29 at dfs.wyo.gov/erap.