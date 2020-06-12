CHEYENNE – A special meeting of the city of Cheyenne’s Governing Body will be held remotely at 6 p.m. Tuesday to approve the final version of the city’s fiscal year 2021 budget.
You can find the streaming information at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennemeetings. You can also call in to 408-418-9388 using event number 146 293 3368 and password SM06162020.
Minor changes to the city’s outdoor liquor ordinances are also on the agenda.
If you would like to provide a public comment, you will need to log on using the Webex link on the website from a computer, tablet or smartphone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Webex platform.
Limited in-person public participation – nine people at any one time – are welcome to join in Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building at 2101 O’Neil Ave. to make public comment.
If more than the occupancy number are in attendance, members of the public will be asked to wait outside the Committee Room, and accommodations will be made to rotate participants to comment. Public in-person participants are encouraged to wear a mask in the Municipal Building, and social distancing will be strictly enforced.
If you are unable to attend or log in, you may still submit public comments to jmcclelland@cheyennecity.org or by calling 307-638-4349. All questions must be submitted by noon the day of meeting. Individuals will need to provide their first and last name, along with the corresponding agenda item number they wish to provide public comment on.