CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Commissioners and Mayor Patrick Collins have implemented a LEVEL 3 Advisory for all employees residing in Area 3 starting at the time of this press release through Thursday evening.

Due to unsafe and deteriorating road conditions in Area 3, all City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 East and West area should consider the impacts of traveling home today and reporting to work tomorrow due to unsafe road conditions. Employees not affected are expected to remain and report to work at their normal scheduled time. Employees wanting to return home today and not reporting to work tomorrow should notify their supervisor.

Laramie County School District 2 has implemented an early release as of 11:30am today. LCSD2 buses are dropping off school kids 4 hours earlier than normal. Please be aware of their presence and school kids unloading. No evening or activity routes will be offered for LCSD2 tonight.

For a description of a Level 3 release visit www.laramiecounty.com/snowplan or www.cheyennecity.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus