Monday
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Stream at cheyennecity.org/ ecm or call in to 669-900-6833 using the event number 970 1970 1929 and the password 4941515791.
Tuesday
Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7:30 a.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/LCJPB126.
Laramie County Library System Board of Directors, 4 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/LClibrary126 using meeting number 873 8284 4624 and passcode 118933.
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board work session, 5:30 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/ chpb126 or call in to 301-715-8592 using meeting number 999 3888 2702 and passcode 788394.
Wednesday
Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority Board meeting on strategic planning and downtown snow removal, 9 a.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/DDAstrategicplan using password 847 0624 3047.
Wyoming Legislature House and Senate floor sessions, 10 a.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov. The rest of the legislative meeting schedules for this week have yet to be released, so any updates can also be found at wyoleg.gov.
Thursday
Wyoming Board of Agriculture, 9 a.m. Streaming information can be found at agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda.