Monday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., multi-purpose room of Eastern Wyoming College, 800 S. Wind River Drive, Douglas, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Arts Council, 1 p.m., Fremont County Library, 450 N. Second St., Lander, or by phone. Call 860-800-9459 and use PIN: 757 988 720# to join the meeting.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., multi-purpose room of Eastern Wyoming College, 800 S. Wind River Drive, Douglas, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Education Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room W113 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Arts Council, 8:30 a.m., Fremont County Library, 450 N. Second St., Lander, or by phone. Call 860-800-9459 and use PIN: 757 988 720# to join the meeting.
Wyoming Environmental Quality Council, 9 a.m., Public Meeting Room 5 of the Capitol Extension, 122 W. 25th St., and online. Contact Joe Girardin at 307-777-7170 or joe.girardin@wyo.gov for information or assistance to gain access to the Zoom meeting.
Cheyenne Laramie County Public Health Board of Health, 10 a.m., Public Health Conference Room, 100 Central Ave.
Laramie County Community College Facilities and Finance Committee, 11 a.m., Peterson Board Room of the LCCC Administration Building, 1400 E. College Drive.
Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 1:30 p.m., via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/ye3xfdas, or call the Commission Secretary at 307-777-4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature's Joint Education Committee, 8:30 a.m., Room W113 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Environmental Quality Council, 9 a.m., Public Meeting Room 5 of the Capitol Extension, 122 W. 25th St., and online. Contact Joe Girardin at 307-777-7170 or joe.girardin@wyo.gov for information or assistance to gain access to the Zoom meeting.
Wyoming State Canvassing Board, 10 a.m., Capitol Complex Auditorium of the Capitol Building Extension, 200 W. 24th St. Watch the livestream of the meeting on YouTube at https://youtu.be/LXanUoXPATc.
Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Room 128 of the College Community Center, 1400 E. College Drive, and online. The broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Blockchain, Finance Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 8:30 a.m., Room W113 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:30 a.m., I-80 Conference Room of the WYDOT Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Blvd., and online. Zoom access can be found at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81296025320, with the Webinar ID: 812 9602 5320 and Pass Code 278731.
Wyoming Real Estate Commission, 9 a.m., 2617 E. Lincolnway, Suite H, and online. Google Meet link can be accessed at https://youtu.be/LXanUoXPATc.
Cheyenne Board of Adjustment, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Friday
Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, 8 a.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 N. Poplar St., Casper, and online. For Zoom access, go to https://tinyurl.com/4rcuhnj7.
Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Blockchain, Finance Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, 8:30 a.m., Room W113 of the State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at www.wyoleg.gov.