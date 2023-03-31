...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Kimball County and Cheyenne County. In
Wyoming, East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Cheyenne City Council's Finance Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Tuesday
Cheyenne City Council's Public Services Committee, 12 p.m., Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave. and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.
Wednesday
Laramie County School District 2 Committee of the Whole, 7 p.m., Central Office of Burns High School, 524 E. Fourth St., Burns.
Thursday
State Loan and Investment Board, 8 a.m., Capitol Complex Auditorium of the Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St, and online. Livestream available on the Legislature's website at wyoleg.gov.