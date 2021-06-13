Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Management Audit Joint Interim Committee, 8 a.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at the Wyoming State Capitol, room W113.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Interim Committee, 8 a.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission in Casper.
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m. Attend in person in the Municipal Building City Council Chambers or stream online at cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Interim Committee, 8 a.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission in Casper.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Interim Committee, 8 a.m. Stream at wyoleg.gov or attend in person at the Wyoming State Capitol, room E301.
Aeronautics Commission, 1:30 p.m. Stream at http://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/administration/aero_commission/.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Thursday
Downtown Development Authority, 3 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/DDAJunemeeting.