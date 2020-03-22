Monday
Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., City Council Chambers. Interested parties are encouraged to watch via livestreams on the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
Tuesday
Cheyenne Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, 7 a.m., conference call can be joined by dialing 712-451-0187 and entering passcode 512362.
Wednesday
Laramie County Commission, 1 p.m., Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St., Suite 310. Due to the rapid developments relating to the coronavirus, Laramie County will be video-recording and livestreaming this meeting, and encourages the community to watch at laramie county.com.
Thursday
Wyoming State Board of Education, 8 a.m., Zoom meeting online, members of the public may listen online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/ j/3077776213, or by dialing 646-558-8656 and using access code 307-777-6213.