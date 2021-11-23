CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and first lady Jennie Gordon will host and take part in a Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at the state Capitol in Cheyenne at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Hanukkah music will be performed by the Cheyenne Youth Symphony.
Members of the Jewish communities across Wyoming are expected to gather and participate in this celebration. In addition, many elected leaders are expected to attend.
The event is sponsored by the Chabad Jewish Center of Wyoming, with the participation of Jewish communities throughout Wyoming, including Casper, Jackson and Laramie. Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn, director of the Chabad Jewish Center, will conduct the ceremony.
“The lighting of the menorah at the State Capitol Building is a wonderful symbol of the religious diversity that is the hallmark of Wyoming and of this great country”, Mendelsohn said in a news release. “We are honored that the governor and first lady have chosen to host this celebration, a tradition of both Republican and Democrat governors in Wyoming for the past 14 years.”
The ceremony is part of the worldwide Hanukkah campaign, an initiative launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, in 1973. The campaign highlights and encourages the central theme of the holiday – publicizing the story of the Hanukkah miracle.
Today, the unprecedented public display of Hanukkah has become a staple of Jewish cultural and religious life, forever altering the American practice and awareness of the festival.