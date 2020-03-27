CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday that the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) and the Wyoming Workforce Development Council (WWDC) are offering $300,000 in grants to support businesses in order to avert or shorten layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic in Wyoming.
“I am working tirelessly to find and deploy tools to strengthen Wyoming businesses during these challenging times,” Gordon said in a prepared statement. “Wyoming’s Layoff Aversion grants provide some relief to businesses while keeping employees working.”
DWS and its 20 Workforce Centers will assist businesses with grant applications to support these important layoff aversion strategies for Wyoming’s economy. The application can be found at https://tinyurl.com/layoffaversion.
More information about options available to businesses can be found online at http://www.wyomingworkforce.org/businesses/covid19-layoff-aversion/.
The grants will be available to all eligible Wyoming businesses in good standing with Unemployment Insurance and Worker’s Compensation. Businesses can apply for up to $5,000 to support layoff aversion strategies that can keep their businesses open – and employees working – or shorten the duration of a layoff.