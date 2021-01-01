CHEYENNE – Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department applaud Wednesday’s ruling by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals upholding Chief Judge Scott Skavdahl’s decision that the National Park Service (NPS) regulations prohibiting the taking of wildlife do not apply to private inholdings within the exterior boundary of Grand Teton National Park (GTNP).
The State of Wyoming defended its authority, when groups had originally challenged the National Park Service’s decision about the inholdings and the NPS decision that removed certain private lands from the Joint Elk Reduction Program administered by NPS and Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Judge Skavdahl’s decision found the state of Wyoming did not take legislative action to cede its jurisdiction over the inholdings to the federal government. The groups appealed this decision to the 10th Circuit where they lost on appeal.
The 10th Circuit also determined the plaintiff groups’ lacked standing to challenge the Elk Reduction Program and therefore instructed the lower court to vacate that portion of the judgement and dismiss the claim without prejudice.
The State’s litigation funding came from the Federal Natural Resource Policy Account.