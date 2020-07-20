CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of J.C. DeMers as director of the Office of Administrative Hearings.
DeMers replaces former director Sean Chambers, who was appointed to be a circuit court judge for the First Judicial Judicial District.
“I look forward to Mr. DeMers’ fair and balanced leadership of this office, which plays an essential role in Wyoming’s affairs,” Gordon said in a news release.
DeMers served most recently as a senior assistant attorney general for the state of Wyoming, and spent 25 years as an attorney in private practice in Cheyenne. He served in the United States Air Force in Afghanistan, where he was awarded the Bronze Star and as the state judge advocate in the Wyoming Air National Guard.
He received his bachelor’s degree from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, and earned a law degree from the University of Wyoming.
The Wyoming OAH functions to conduct fair and impartial contested case hearings statewide in disputes between Wyoming's residents or guests and state governmental agencies.
DeMers’ appointment is effective July 27.