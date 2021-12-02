...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Governor appoints Judge John Fenn to the Wyoming Supreme Court
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed John G. Fenn to the Wyoming Supreme Court. Fenn’s appointment fills the open seat left by the retirement of Justice Michael Davis.
Fenn has served as a district court judge in the Fourth Judicial District, covering Johnson and Sheridan counties, since 2007. He was previously a partner in the law firm of Yonkee & Toner, where he practiced from 1993 until 2006.
In addition to his judicial career, Judge Fenn has been actively involved in the development of Wyoming’s Chancery Court, a specialized court created by legislation signed by Gov. Gordon in 2019. The Chancery Court will provide a forum for streamlined resolution of commercial, business and trust cases. Fenn is a graduate of Big Piney High School and the University of Wyoming, where he earned his Bachelor of Science and law degrees.
“The breadth of Judge Fenn’s experience as a district court judge has earned him the respect of the Wyoming legal community,” Gordon said in a news release. “In addition, he has shown himself to be keenly aware of the impact of Wyoming Supreme Court decisions, not only on the law, but also with particular attention to the consequences for the individuals involved in these cases. Nevertheless, Judge Fenn was bracketed by two other exceptional candidates which made this decision especially difficult.”
“I am very honored and humbled by this appointment,” Judge Fenn said in the release. “I look forward to serving Wyoming in this new capacity and appreciate the governor’s and Judicial Nominating Commission’s hard work and support of our judiciary.”