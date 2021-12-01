CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Brandon Gebhart as interim state engineer. Gebhart is currently the director of water development.
He is moving into the role due to the resignation of Greg Lanning, who is stepping down after serving as state engineer for two years. Jason Mead will assume Gebhart’s duties as interim water development director. Mead was the deputy director of the Dam and Reservoir Division at Water Development.
“I want to thank Greg for serving. His time has been too brief, but it has been valuable to the state,” Gordon said in a release. “Brandon and Jason are assets to Wyoming, and I appreciate their willingness to take on additional responsibilities.”
The state engineer serves as the chief water official in the state and is responsible for the general supervision of Wyoming’s waters, including technical, policy and regulatory matters concerning its beneficial use.
Gebhart is a native of Wheatland, and has spent more than 20 years in consulting engineering, primarily working in the field of water resources. For the past two years, he has served as the director of the Wyoming Water Development Office. He earned a civil engineering degree from the University of Wyoming and is a licensed professional engineer.
Mead has worked in the field of water resources for more than 20 years, beginning his career in engineering consulting. For the past 15 years, he has worked for the Wyoming Water Development Office, serving as the deputy director of the Dam and Reservoir Division since 2014. He earned a biological systems engineering degree from the University of Nebraska and is a licensed professional engineer.