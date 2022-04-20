...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS AND
VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430...431...433...435...
436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 431...433...435...436 AND 437...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 431...433...435...436 AND
437.
* WIND...Strong southwest winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 7 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Governor criticizes amended National Environmental Policy Act regulations
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has responded to an announcement by the Biden administration that it will amend the regulations for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
The changes will slow down infrastructure projects and will negatively impact states’ economies and industries, Gordon said in a news release.
“There is not a better example of federal overreach than President Biden’s revisions to the National Environmental Policy Act rules," Gordon said. "Washington, D.C. has once again gone far beyond merely analyzing the direct effects of a major federal action, and instead has retooled NEPA so it is approaching a 'BANANA' (Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anything) policy.
"We can expect agencies to once again attempt to analyze effects far beyond the actual scope of the proposed action, with NEPA used more as a burdensome tool to obstruct development than to properly assess related environmental impacts. The Biden administration had the opportunity to restrain its reach within reasonable NEPA regulations, but instead chose to further encroach on private and state rights.”