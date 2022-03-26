CHEYENNE – In what his office said Friday evening was Gov. Mark Gordon’s final action regarding bills that recently passed the state Legislature, he wrote several letters explaining his concerns over five pieces of legislation.
The state's chief executive also signed two bills into law, those dealing with salaries for local government lawyers and for county officers. He also let another bill about state officials' salaries including his own "go into law without his signature," as his office noted.
The approved pieces of legislation were about the pay for county and district attorneys in House Bill 63 and House Bill 91 for county officers. Gordon has been seeking to pay state employees more to keep and attract new workers.
Under the latter law, "the county assessor, part‑time county and prosecuting attorneys, part‑time county attorneys, county clerk, clerk of district court, county sheriff and county treasurer" will earn no more than what is authorized for a circuit court judge. This will start Jan. 2.
Also starting that day under the other law Gordon OK'd, district attorneys could not take home more than that threshold. Before then, each DA's annual salary would be at least $100,000.00.
Full‑time county attorneys and prosecuting attorneys would earn each year at least $35,000 and not more than the DA's pay, at least through this year. Then, while the salary minimum would stay the same, they could make up to the amount that a circuit court judge earns.
House Bill 96, titled "State officials salary," was the employee compensation bill that Gordon neither signed nor vetoed.
In his letter dated Friday to Wyoming Secretary of State Edward Buchanan, Gordon wrote that he was "not excited" about HB 96, "which increases the salaries for the five statewide elected officials. None of us asked for it." Gordon noted that he donates all of his salary to help end food insecurity.
"Unhappily, I believe Wyoming must consider the costs associated with public elected statewide office," the governor's letter continued. "If we want to encourage others than those who live close to Cheyenne to run for office, we must recognize what owning or renting a residence in the Capital City really takes, as well as what moving one's family to a new community and school demands. ...
"If we want qualified people to run for these offices, we must concede that simple ambition alone is far from the best compensation to encourage the quality of office holders Wyoming people would want." Gordon noted that these salaries have not increased in 20 years and that the pay hikes will not occur until after elections for these spots.
At that time, under the new law, whoever is governor would be paid $140,000. The secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and superintendent of public instruction would each get $125,000.00. Until then, the governor will earn $105,000, with $92,000 for the other four elected officials.
Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, is listed as the primary sponsor of HB 96. He did not comment Saturday.
Like many of the other proposals passed by state lawmakers in their 2022 budget session that wrapped up in recent weeks, the new laws generally take effect July 1.
Among the two pieces of legislation Gordon vetoed that are related to the Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology, one was about an insurance sandbox. It is numbered Senate File 55.
In his veto letter to Buchanan, Gordon called himself "acutely aware that regulation can present a barrier to entry, and that innovation needs to be encouraged by a free marketplace, which now has exciting new frontiers to explore in blockchain technology."
His concern is that the $10,000 filing fee for such a sandbox applicant is "insufficient to conduct a proper review. Actuarial costs alone for an examination routinely exceed $10,000."
"The insurance industry is heavily regulated for good reason as past practices have not always benefited consumers of a given product," Gordon wrote. "The insurance marketplace is not a free-for-all even in states where similar bills have been passed."
The blockchain panel is co-chaired by Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, and by Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie. They did not comment.
Also vetoed by Gordon was a House Bill 137 on state land exchanges. The would-be law dealt with the process for proposing land exchanges to the State Board of Land Commissioners. The SBLC includes Gordon, Buchanan and several other statewide elected officials.
"This legislation, while well-intentioned, augurs against proposing land exchanges, and potentially hinders the SBLC's ability to effectively evaluate land exchanges were one to be proposed," according to Gordon's veto letter. "This legislation inserts a rigid application process for land exchanges where a more fluid one is oftentimes appropriate. ... This legislation could also require public notice harmfully early in the exchange process."
Rep. Cyrus Western, a Republican from Sheridan County, sponsored HB 137. While he did not have much to say about any potential plans to revive the bill, he did say in a brief phone interview that "we certainly wouldn’t rule out bringing it back next year" in the Legislature.