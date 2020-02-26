CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has sent the Wyoming Senate his list of nominees for numerous state offices, boards and commissions.
These nominees are subject to confirmation by the Senate.
“I want to thank each and every individual who submitted an application to serve the state of Wyoming,” Gordon said in a news release. “I am grateful that so many of our citizens have a willingness to share their experience and expertise in service to our state.”
The list of nominees may be downloaded at https://tinyurl.com/gordonnominees2020.