CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon issued two new proclamations this week in honor of those who have served on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gordon proclaimed Dec. 16 COVID-19 Pandemic Heroes Day, which recognizes health care professionals, first responders and caregivers for risking “their own safety in the performance of their duties to save the citizens of Wyoming during this pandemic.”
Gordon also proclaimed Dec. 18 Military Health Care Heroes day, which recognizes the Wyoming National Guard and the Air Force Global Strike Command medical health care professionals for “providing this nation and this state unmatched support and unwavering commitment to the health and welfare of the men and women of armed forces, their families and our veterans during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”