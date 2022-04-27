...Elevated to Near-Critical Fire Weather Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Cheyenne.
* WHAT...Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions with
low humidity in the teens to low 20s, elevated sustained winds
of 10 to 25 mph with occasional gusts at 20 to 25 mph possible.
Fuels remain dry in many areas, especially grasses.
* WHERE...High Plains of Southeast Wyoming, southern Nebraska
Panhandle, Laramie Valley, and Carbon County.
* WHEN...12pm through 8pm tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fires starts and spreadibility could be
increased under these weather conditions. Outdoor burning is
discouraged, especially during the afternoon.
Gov. Mark Gordon sits for a portrait on April 5, 2022, following his announcement he is seeking re-election. Jasmine Hall/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon’s office has announced the launch of a new online dashboard that provides tools for job seekers, businesses and educators. The website is boots.wyo.gov.
The dashboard is designed to provide users a greater understanding of what jobs are available in Wyoming; pathways through education to be able to qualify for in-demand jobs; the value of education and training; labor supply and demand; as well as growth potential for Wyoming industries, both statewide and regionally.
The tools are intended to support the goals of the state, and are a piece of the solution to addressing the challenges that Wyoming faces related to post-secondary attainment and workforce.
“This is an incredibly important tool to help Wyoming people both find jobs and find new opportunities. It addresses some of the challenges Wyoming workers and employers face by connecting them in a common forum,” Gordon said in a news release. “The ultimate goal is to get information about new and emerging employment and enterprise opportunities in the hands of those seeking to advance their careers, or grow and expand their businesses.”
The dashboard, called BOOTS (Business occupational outlook tool sets), creates the ability to connect individuals to local education and job opportunities. The information and live data available is intended to help Wyoming businesses and workers address growing workforce challenges.
“For the people in Wyoming who are trying to figure out their career path and the businesses that are trying to hire the best employees possible, this dashboard is a vital resource to Wyoming and her people,” said Robin Cooley, director of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.