CHEYENNE – With statewide events drawing a large number of visitors in the coming weeks, Gov. Mark Gordon and state leaders are reminding the public about the dangers of fentanyl, a narcotic that is becoming increasingly prevalent across the country, including Wyoming.

Emergency responders are seeing a troubling increase in fentanyl overdoses around the state, and fentanyl seizures by law enforcement have been rising steadily over the past two years, according to a news release. Even small doses of the powerful opioid can be lethal. Fentanyl has shown up in Wyoming in both powder or a pill form, and it may be used to contaminate other illicit drugs without the user knowing.

