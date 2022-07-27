CHEYENNE – With statewide events drawing a large number of visitors in the coming weeks, Gov. Mark Gordon and state leaders are reminding the public about the dangers of fentanyl, a narcotic that is becoming increasingly prevalent across the country, including Wyoming.
Emergency responders are seeing a troubling increase in fentanyl overdoses around the state, and fentanyl seizures by law enforcement have been rising steadily over the past two years, according to a news release. Even small doses of the powerful opioid can be lethal. Fentanyl has shown up in Wyoming in both powder or a pill form, and it may be used to contaminate other illicit drugs without the user knowing.
Data from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Wyoming Department of Health show the increasing presence of fentanyl in Wyoming. In 2019, Wyoming had 17 reported synthetic opioid-involved overdose deaths among residents. In 2021, that number jumped to 42, and 17 deaths have been recorded in the first few months of 2022, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
DCI data shows that the number of fentanyl cases among all law-enforcement agencies more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, rising from 15 to 38. Since 2020, there has been a 200% increase in the number of items containing suspected fentanyl that have been analyzed by the State Crime Lab.
Gordon has asked his cabinet to develop plans for how to fight this drug, work with local law enforcement and bring recommendations to him, according to the release.
More information about fentanyl is available from the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the Wyoming Department of Health.