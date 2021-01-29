CHEYENNE – Pushing forward with his continued efforts to improve and simplify Wyoming’s budgeting process, Gov. Mark Gordon is calling for an end to the use of multiple spending and savings accounts to fund state government.
His goal is to move to one checking and one savings account for Wyoming, he said in a news release.
“The complex system that currently exists includes numerous accounts and ‘coffee cans’ that obscure the state’s financial position. This does not serve the public, who deserve a transparent way to know exactly what our fiscal situation is,” Gordon said in the release. “This can be achieved by simplifying the budgeting process.”
Gordon is supporting Senate File 71, sponsored by the Senate Appropriations Committee, that would eliminate the Strategic Investments and Projects Account (SIPA).
Established in 2013, the SIPA was originally intended to capture investment income that would have otherwise flowed into the Permanent Wyoming Mineral Trust Fund. In recent years, accounts have been created that will divert funds from the SIPA, such as the Wyoming State Penitentiary Capital Construction Account and the Legislative Deficit Control Account.
“These are examples of new pots of money being created which deviate from the original purpose of the SIPA and complicate the budgeting process,” the governor said.
Gordon said he believes this bill is a good first step toward only having one checking account. He will work on other proposals with legislators this session and over the next year, according to the release.