...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie County Wyoming including Cheyenne...Nebraska
Panhandle Counties to include Alliance...
Hemingford...Bridgeport...Sidney and Kimball.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Governor, legislators support energy development manager position
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday that his office and the Wyoming Legislature will jointly fund an energy development manager, a position that will work collaboratively with companies, policymakers and lawmakers.
“We have seen added interest from the private sector in bringing large-scale projects to Wyoming. These are multi-billion dollar investments, and our goal is to leverage those so we can create the most Wyoming jobs and expand sectors of the economy through better coordination,” Gordon said in a news release. “Our energy partners are bringing innovative new ideas to the table. We need to be ready to support them in any way we can.”
To help recognize new opportunities, coordinate the efforts that are already in Wyoming, and those coming to the state, the energy development manager will act as the go-between with companies, state agencies and policymakers. The position will coordinate with the Wyoming Energy Authority, Wyoming Business Council and University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources, and will monitor trends in the sector, help eliminate overlap with existing efforts, and work with policy and lawmakers to identify policy or law changes that may need to occur to advance new opportunities. The position and support funding is coming from one-time federal dollars.
The person hired into this position will have a significant amount of private sector management experience. They will develop a strategy and develop areas of focus. Those will include:
Coal and carbon capture.
Oil and gas.
Nuclear energy and uranium.
Rare earth minerals.
Hydrogen.
Renewables.
“What we know is there are a lot of new and exciting opportunities coming at us fast in the energy and tech industries,” said Rep. Don Burkhart Jr., R-Rawlins, one of the key legislators that has been pushing for this joint position. “We want to work closely with the Governor’s Office to make sure we are well positioned to adjust laws or create new ones for new industries or technologies if needed. We know companies are shopping for a home, and we want that home to be Wyoming.”