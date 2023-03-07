Gov. Mark Gordon

Gov. Mark Gordon speaks during a formal bill signing ceremony in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in Cheyenne on Friday. Gordon signed House Bill 4, “Medicaid twelve month postpartum coverage,” into law.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — The 2023 legislative session is over, but the fate of many bills is still up in the air.

Gov. Mark Gordon has a 15-day window after the session to take action on bills that were sent his way in the last days of the Legislature’s work this year. Some of the controversial social bills that cleared the Legislature this session will fall into that time period.

