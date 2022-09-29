Karl Allred was one of three candidates selected by the Wyoming GOP for Gov. Mark Gordon to choose as the interim secretary of state. He ran for the Wyoming Legislature's House District 19 seat, but lost in the Republican primary. Courtesy
Uinta County resident Karl Allred open-carried his handgun when he attended the 2018 Wyoming Republican Party State Convention at the University of Wyoming Convention Center in Laramie on Saturday, April 21, 2018. UW Police Chief Mike Samp cited another Uinta County resident, Lyle Williams, on April 20, 2018, at the convention for trespassing after Williams, who was carrying a firearm in defiance of a university policy forbidding weapons on campus, refused to leave without his gun. Joel Funk/Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff
Uinta County Republican Party Chairman Karl Allred, foreground, wears a holstered pistol while voicing his opposition to tax increases. 23 county sheriffs have raised concerns about the Second Amendment Preservation Act, saying in a letter to the legislature, that it is anti-law enforcement. Andrew Graham/WyoFile.com via Wyoming News Exchange
Former Rep. Marti Halverson speaks during the 2019 March for Life on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in downtown Cheyenne. The march was an anti-abortion rally that called for stricter legislation on abortion rights. Jacob Byk/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Bryan Miller was one of three interim secretary of state candidates selected by the Wyoming GOP for Gov. Mark Gordon to choose from. He is the chairman of the Sheridan County GOP, and lost to Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, in the Republican primary race. Courtesy
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday night that he has selected Uinta County resident Karl Allred to serve as interim secretary of state.
Allred, who last month lost the Republican primary to Jon Conrad in the Wyoming Legislature's House District 19 race, was chosen from three candidates selected by the Wyoming Republican Party's Central Committee on Saturday.
Allred didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.
State law requires the governor to choose within five days from three names submitted to him by the Republican Central Committee. Right to Life of Wyoming President Marti Halverson and Sheridan County GOP Chairman Evan Miller were the two other contenders, and both are members of the central committee.
“I have selected Mr. Allred from the candidates forwarded to me by Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne,” Gordon said in his announcement. “We will coordinate with Mr. Allred to arrange for his swearing in as soon as possible.”
Allred will replace former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, who resigned on Sept. 15. to become a district court judge in Goshen County. Buchanan was appointed by Gordon to the Eighth Judicial District seat earlier this year, and was asked by Wyoming GOP leadership to remain as secretary of state until after the Nov. 8 general election.
“In our view, elections are one of the most important functions performed by the Wyoming Secretary of State,” Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne wrote in a letter to Buchanan. “Most incoming secretaries of state have almost two years to prepare for their first general election. However, if you resign in mid-September, when there is an election six weeks later, it may be setting your appointed successor up to fail.”
Allred has run for seats in the Wyoming Legislature in 2010 and 2014. He was endorsed this year by Right to Life Wyoming, and rated highly by Family Policy Alliance of Wyoming and the National Rifle Association for his positions on relevant issues.
"I feel it is my duty as a father, a pops, a friend and a patriot to take a stand against the rising ideology of socialism," he said in a bio on his campaign website. "In my travels to places like Russia, Hungary and China, I have seen firsthand how the people suffer under a socialist regime, and I do not want that for my family or friends. I believe that the Constitution is a God-inspired document meant to secure our liberties and to restrain the government."
He identified himself as a veteran of the U.S. Army, previous peace officer, lab technician and operator in the energy industry, and served as a Wyoming state elector in 2016 and 2020. Allred listed election integrity as one of his greatest priorities.
Gordon noted that two of the five elected constitutional officers are now unelected appointees as a result of the existing statutory process for replacing statewide elected officials. Allred will serve until a new secretary of state is sworn in on Jan. 2, 2023.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.