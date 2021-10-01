Sorry, an error occurred.
CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, pursuant to a presidential proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and state of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide for the entire day on Sunday.
The lowering of the flags is in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, and to pay respects to brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans.
